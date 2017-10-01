THERESA May has kicked off the Conservative conference with a concerted push for the youth vote featuring a £1 billion university tuition fee freeze and a £10bn boost for first time buyers.

Attempting to shift the focus from Brexit to a good news domestic agenda, the Prime Minister announced that tuition fees would be frozen at the current £9,250 level until 2019, rather than increase with inflation by £250.

Under Mrs May's plans, the amount graduates south of the border can earn before making student loan repayments will also rise from £21,000 to £25,000.

The figure will then increase in line with earnings after next year, with the Tories saying the package will produce a saving of £360 in 2018/19 for graduates earning at least £25,000.

Announcing a review of the whole system, the PM said that when the UK Government increased student fees it had been expected there would be a "diversity in the system," with some universities offering shorter and cheaper courses, rather than always charging the maximum amount.

"That hasn't happened. We've got to look at it again," declared Mrs May.

Meantime, in a bid to help young people get on the housing ladder, Chancellor Philip Hammond announced a £10bn expansion of the Help to Buy equity loan scheme to help 135,000 new purchasers.

Tory HQ is keen to energise the party’s bid to attract the youth vote. The June General Election saw a stark generational divide with 60 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds voting for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour while 60 per cent of over-60s voted Conservative.

At the Scottish fringe, East Renfrewshire MP Paul Masterton warned that the party needed to change to attract younger voters.

"One of the reasons that young people abandoned us - south of the border more so than north of the border - is that people now think that they will be more prosperous and more secure under a hard-left Labour government than under a Conservative government," he said.

"That shouldn't worry us, that should shame us and we have to have really serious discussions as a party about how we got to this point," he added.

Responding to the Government’s new policy to ease the financial plight of students in England, Labour branded Mrs May and her colleagues “desperate” and “out of touch”.

Angela Rayner, the Shadow Education Secretary, said: "The fact Theresa May thinks she can win over young people by pledging to freeze tuition fees only weeks after increasing them to £9,250 shows just how out of touch she is.

"Another commission to look at tuition fees is a desperate attempt by the Tories to kick the issue into the long grass because they have no plans for young people and no ideas for our country. They are yesterday's party.

"The next Labour government will scrap tuition fees entirely and introduce a National Education Service for lifelong learning for the many, not the few," she added.