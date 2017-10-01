THE issue of Scottish independence “has gone away,” Theresa May has claimed as she said the Tories might not have won a Commons majority at the election but they had saved the Union.

Addressing a packed Scottish reception at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Prime Minister said elections could be “strange things” with the Tories in June having won 42.4 per cent of the overall vote, 2.3 million more votes, the highest share of the vote for over 30 years, 12 more elected MPs in Scotland but they failed to get an overall majority.

To cheers, she went on: “Those 12[new] Scottish Conservative MPs are doing more in the House of Commons to give the voice of Scotland in Westminster than all the SNP MPs put together. Because all the SNP is doing is pursuing their independence issue; but that’s gone away.”

