IT was a realisation that had lain dormant in Wesley for several years.

But in the end was simple text that informed his mother that he wanted to be a girl.

It was summertime and the 14-year-old had become withdrawn and suffering low moods since the school year ended.

“She was on holiday with her dad when she sent me a text message saying 'I've been born into the wrong body',” says Rosa Zambonini, the mother of the schoolchild now called Charlie who is taking steps to undergo gender transition.

One year into her treatment, Charlie will soon be prescribed puberty-blocking drugs as part of the realignment process.

"It was difficult but it's her choice and her life,” says Ms Zambonini, a 35-year-old SNP staff worker who lives in the Motherwell area.

“I'd much rather be part of it than her doing it on her own. It's not about control — it's about support. It's still the very early stages but everyone has been so accepting. We love her. This hasn't been about anything other than that."

Charlie will receive treatment at the Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street and will begin a course of drugs to halt the further onset of puberty once she has completed psychiatric assessments.

Such treatments for adolescents are reversible but the hormone therapies come with some significant side effects including blood clots.

"I don't have any extra fears about the puberty-halting drugs than any other drug that she has been prescribed,” said Ms Zambonini.

“As a parent you always worry about them taking medication but it's not something you can fret about too much.

"I'm just happy to see Charlie thriving and being herself and she cannot wait to get started on the treatment.

"However, while it is good in many ways that the number of prescriptions for these drugs are increasing as more is known about the issue, there are thousands of children in Scotland like Charlie who are not on them, or receiving any kind of help at all.

"They are the ones we should be worried about as they are suffering in silence."

Around 200 children in Scotland are now being treated for gender identity disorder, four times as many as in 2013.

The increasing prevalence of children wishing to transition means its not just the NHS that must acclimatise.

Charlie has been somewhat fortunate that the teachers at Dalziel High in Motherwell appear to have adapted effortlessly to the change.

"Her school is great and immediately embraced her as a female pupil,” says her mother.

“The staff are learning as they go along as we are and they are very keen to learn about issues such as this".

Ms Zambonini stresses that Charlie has blossomed since she unburdened her secret but is also braced for tough times ahead.

"To us, she is still our child, you love them regardless of anything else,” she says. “She has got loads of friends and is really flourishing but it's not all sweetness and light.

"It's a long road ahead but we'll be there for her and support her through every stage. One of the first things the Sandyford consultant told us was that the [puberty blocking drugs] will not stop her being a teenager and all that entails.”

Charlie has now grown her hair long and is getting used to life in the gender she always felt she should be. In typical teenage style, she still fights often with her sister,

Rosa Zambonini and Charlie decided to tell their story last year by releasing a video on social media backing the Time for Inclusive Education (TIE) project which aims to increase levels of education about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) matters in Scottish schools.

“I just wish that other children were able to be more honest and talk to their parents about it, says Ms Zambonini.

"These are the ones that really need our help and support".