20 people have been killed and at least 100 injured at concert attack on Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas police have said one suspect is 'down' and they did not believe there were any other gunman.
Emergency services descended on the tourist area where hundreds were attending a country music festival.
NEW: Police confirm one suspect is down after shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. "We have numerous victims right now" https://t.co/rLwgYdlThI pic.twitter.com/vN2bx530gP— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017
Shots rang out directed at the crowd at the Mandalay Bay Casino.
Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.
Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said he and his girlfriend were watching country star Jason Aldean's performance when he heard what sounded like fireworks. The music stopped temporarily and then started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.
Thousands fled as bursts of gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes, Mr Yazzie said.
Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances near the concert venue. Some attendees later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.
Officers carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.
Flights were temporarily halted at McCarran International Airport because of the shooting, the airport said on its verified Twitter account.
