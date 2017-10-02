At least 50 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in a mass shooting by a lone gunman on the Las Vegas strip.

Las Vegas police killed a suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and said they did not believe there were any other attackers.

The shooter has been named as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Gunman: Stephen Paddock

However police are hunting a woman named Marilou Danley, who is believed to know the shooter.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Dozens of armed police descended on the Vegas Strip after reports of a gunman shooting at crowds attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said he and his girlfriend were watching country star Jason Aldean's performance when he heard what sounded like fireworks. The music stopped temporarily and then started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

Thousands fled as bursts of gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes, Mr Yazzie said.

BREAKING NEWS: Police name Stephen Paddock, age 64, as Las Vegas shooting suspect. He was killed by police. https://t.co/9UIeDKeODd pic.twitter.com/BltWyNc86h — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances near the concert venue. Some attendees later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

The Foreign Office said it was in contact with authorities in Las Vegas and that it was "ready to help" any British people affected.

A spokeswoman said: "Our sympathies are with all those affected by the horrific shooting in Las Vegas.

"Details about the incident are still emerging and we are in contact with Las Vegas emergency services. We are ready to help any British people affected.

"Any British people in Las Vegas should follow the advice of emergency services, and check the Foreign Office travel advice."