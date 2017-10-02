A MAN held up a woman employee at a petrol station shop, using two poles taped together to look like a shotgun, has been jailed for four years.

Scott Homer, 37, confronted Linda Fry with the makeshift weapon at the Auchenharvie petrol station in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, on May 6, telling her: "Give me the money or you are getting it.”

But Ms Fry pushed the 'gunman' and told him not to hurt her. Homer was unable to get any money from her till, but still took Ms Fry’s handbag with bank cards and £45.

Jailing him at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Rae told the drug addict that he attacked a 63-year-old woman who was doing her job, but praised her bravery in tackling him.

She said Homer had been 'mean' to steal her handbag and that Ms Fry had not yet got over what had happened to her and was now wary of people.

He was traced after door to door inquiries in the town where he lived.