A winner of Channel 4's Come Dine With Me reality show has pleaded guilty to sexual activity with an under-age boy.

Lucy Haughey, 37, who appeared on the show in January, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where she admitted to the incident involving a friend's 15-year-old son.

Haughey had organised on Facebook for the boy to come to her home in the city's southside in June last year, where she and the boy had sex.

She later told a friend online that she was a “bad person”. The person told the boy’s mother about the incident and Haughey broke down when confronted.

The court heard Haughey was friends with the boy’s mother and often visited the house.

Fiscal depute, Claire Whyte, said after the woman made the arrangement with the boy, the youngster told his mother he was going to play football. Instead he went to Haughey's home.

Miss Whyte added: “They sat talking together for some time before Haughey asked the witness to go in to her bedroom with her."

Details of the incident emerged months later when Haughey spoke to her friend using the social media site's messaging service.

When asked if the boy’s mother knew about the incident, Haughey told the friend: “She can’t ever know" before adding: “He wanted introduced [to sex]. I’m an expert, it happened.”

She added in the messages: “He had a crush on me but I also had a lot of respect for him”. Haughey asked the friend to delete their conversation.

However, Miss Whyte added: “The disclosure made did not sit well with her, she contacted the boy’s mother via Facebook.”

When confronted about this, the teenager “broke down and started crying and also admitted to having sex with the accused”.

The matter was later reported to the police and Haughey was interviewed but mostly said “no comment”.

Sheriff Barry Divers deferred sentence until a later date and put Haughey on the sex offenders’ register.

Haughey has a previous conviction for internet trolling.

She was convicted of bombarding her boyfriend's former partner for almosst a year in 2015-2016 with threatening and abusive messages.

On that occasion she was sentenced to 250 hours unpaid work and given a two-year non-harassment order.