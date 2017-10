A winner of Channel 4's Come Dine With Me reality show has pleaded guilty to sexual activity with an under-age boy.

Lucy Haughey, 37, who appeared on the show in January, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where she admitted to the incident involving a friend's 15-year-old son.

Haughey had organised on Facebook for the boy to come to her home in the city's southside in June last year, where she and the boy had sex.

