RUTH Davidson would have sacked Boris Johnson for his outbursts on Brexit, the Scottish Conservative leader has suggested, as she urged the party to “man up” in the fight against Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party.

Speaking at another packed fringe at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Edinburgh MSP was asked about the Foreign Secretary’s recent articles on Brexit, which many colleagues believe have undermined Theresa May and which have led to some senior figures calling for him to be sacked.

At first, Ms Davidson noted how Mr Johnson’s most recent article was “in line” with Government policy.

But she then noted, referring to her MSP colleagues: “What I would say is, I have a lot of my MSPs at this conference, if any of you think of writing anything without telling me that is counter to current Scottish Conservative policy, you are out on your ear because no one is unsackable.”

Her comments came as a raft of Cabinet heavyweights slapped down Mr Johnson as speculation about his leadership ambitions continued to dominate the conference.

Chancellor Philip Hammond warned that signs of disunity in Government were harming the UK's Brexit negotiations and sent a thinly-veiled caution to the Foreign Secretary that Cabinet ministers owed their loyalty to the Prime Minister and "nobody is unsackable".

Damian Green - Mrs May's effective deputy - flatly dismissed Mr Johnson's demand that the Brexit transition period should last "not a second more" than two years, telling activists the final date of withdrawal could go a few months in either direction.

Sir Michael Fallon, the Defence Secretary, also dismissed the Foreign Secretary's demand on the transition period as a "relatively minor issue" and stressed "none of us is unsackable".

For his part, Mr Johnson expressed surprise at the reaction to his setting out his red lines on Brexit, saying: “It's extraordinary that so much fuss has been made about repeating Government policy but there you go."

Elsewhere at her fringe, Ms Davidson said she loved a political fight, declaring: “Any place, anytime, anywhere; I’m the Cinzano martini of politicians.”

When it was suggested that so many Tories were looking to her to save the party, the Scottish Tory leader declared: “I don’t think the party needs saving. It needs to get over its nervous breakdown and man up a little bit.”

She went on: “Just because people are chanting ‘oh Jeremy Corbyn,’ let’s not be faint-hearted about this. We are on the right side of the argument on the economy. We know we have to make sure we adapt to a changing world. We are supporting our public services and looking after the younger generation but we just don’t pack up and go home because they have got a bit of a spring in their step. We get stuck in.”

Asked about why she did not put herself forward to fight Mr Corbyn, Ms Davidson insisted she was doing that in Scotland and had pushed Labour into third place.

Pressed directly if she would run for the UK party leadership, she replied: “I honestly can’t see it…It looks like the loneliest job in the world…People don’t believe I don’t want the job; I really don’t. I do want the job of being First Minister of Scotland.”

But when the question was posed what would be more important - being the First Minister of Scotland or stopping Mr Corbyn from taking power - her response left the door open to her becoming leader of the UK Tory Party one day.

She explained how she had realised that the most important thing to her politically was keeping the country together and stressed how the Labour leader was a “threat to the Union”.

“He’s very equivocal about whether he wants Scotland to stay[in the Union]. His support for a border poll in Northern Ireland means if Northern Ireland were to go, it would give impetus to Scotland…

“Stopping Jeremy Corbyn is quite important. I’m 38 and he’s, what, 68? I think I can outlast him,” added Ms Davidson.