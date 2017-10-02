Banks headquartered in the UK will need to find an extra £4 billion to help protect British taxpayers from being forced to fund another round of bailouts, the Bank of England has said.

Estimates released by the Bank show an industry-wide shortfall in the amount that banks, building societies and investment firms need to hold in order to meet new guidelines known as the minimum requirement for eligible liabilities and own funds (MREL), set to come into force in 2022.

Firms will be required to restructure a total of £116 billion worth of existing debt, but are currently facing a net shortfall of £4 billion in order to meet the new regulations, the consultation document explained.

Loading article content