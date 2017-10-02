THE taxman has been accused of being "thoroughly irresponsible" as it warned people they can still face penalties despite its online payment site being down for four days.

Thousands are thought to be affected as people have bombarded HM Revenue and Customs with complaints at not being able to submit self-assessment income tax returns, corporation tax and VAT.

Complaints about Government Gateway began on Friday with the only explanation from HMRC being "technical difficulties" and with no indication when the site would be up and running.

The HMRC has, however, told those worried about receiving penalties on social media that you variously "can" or "may" be able to appeal.

Error messages ranged from "sorry, we're experiencing technical difficulties" to "this online service is currently unavailable" and "bad request". Users are urged to try again in a few minutes, only to reach a dead end.

People ringing their hotline are told: "We apologised to any customers currently unable to access our online services. We are working to restore them as soon as possible." Customers are told that the online services will be available "later today". But some have said that that message has been repeated since Friday.

Some concerned users were told by the taxman on Friday that they were "working hard with our IT partners to resolve as soon as possible".

One user, 81-year-old retired statistics lecturer, Magnus Peterson of Dunblane who has been trying to make an income tax return said: "I'm cheesed off. It's a nightmare and it's sheer incompetence. You just don't know how long it is going to go on and you are talking huge numbers of people using the site. They say try again in five minutes, ha ha."

There is particular concern for those businesses whose accounting year ended on December 31 as they would have till Sunday to pay corporation tax.

There is also concern for self-employed people who have till Thursday to notify the taxman of any new source of income.

Also those who begun freelance or contracting work in the 2016/17 tax year have to register for self-assessment by Thursday or face financial penalties.

Marc Gander, founder of Consumer Action Group said of the prospect of penalties: "It is thoroughly irresponsible and these people are publicly accountable and the HMRC tends to forget that sometimes.

"If this problem forces people to miss a deadline, it is outrageous and it is disgusting if they still inflict penalties on you. There's not much you can do except appeal, which is bloody unfair.

"It's extraordinary. You can understand if the site was down for an hour or two. A government-funded website like that that is so important to so many millions of people should not be like this."

Chas Roy-Chowdhury, head of tax at Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), said HMRC should "cut out the middle man" and stop penalising users affected, but that said the attitude of HMRC would be that it would be an additional piece of IT work that is "more trouble than its worth on their part".

He said: "It is an unacceptable situation."

HMRC said at 6.30pm on Monday that all online services were now working normally.

An HMRC source insisted that "no-one would end up paying a penalty for missing a deadline" because their systems were not working as they should. But he did not discuss why people would still face having the penalties in the first place and have to appeal.

He said the issue was around its "Cloud service" but did not stipulate what and added: "We are working to rectify the problem".

An HMRC spokesman added: “Some of our online services are currently unavailable. We are working hard to put things right and are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused. We hope to have all our services up and running as soon as we possibly can.”