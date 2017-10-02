People have been warned not to fear terrorists have struck as a major cross-border policing exercise to deal with a possible attack takes place.

Officers will begin the drill near Edinburgh today and will continue at smaller sites and individual properties as well as locations in the North East of England until 5 October.

But people living near the sites involved have been warned not to be alarmed if they hear loud bangs, shouting or other noises.



Police Scotland has warned the public to remain calm if they notice increased emergency services activity, saying that exercise areas will be cordoned off and tightly controlled to minimise disruption.



The exercise will allow the emergency services, Governments and other agencies to practice and plan for terrorist incidents. No members of the general public will be involved



Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins from Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland and other police forces throughout Britain regularly assess and exercise their Counter Terrorism resources and capabilities to ensure we can respond appropriately to any incidents, which may arise.



“Exercise Border Reiver is the culmination of months of planning with partner agencies from across the UK and the scenario that will unfold over the three days is a realistic, challenging and complex set of circumstances that could arise during a terrorist incident.



“In addition to uniformed officers, a range of specialist Police Scotland resources will be in play for the exercise and this will result in some significant activity within the public domain. Please rest assured this all forms part of the live-play scenario and there is no risk to the public.



“The public should be reassured that we are constantly testing and exercising our plans along with our partners. Police Scotland is committed to ensuring that Scotland is capable of responding to the terror threat that faces the UK.”



Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best, of Northumbria Police, said: "This exercise has been organised to test the response of the emergency services and other partner agencies to a cross-border incident. It is in no way linked to a specific or increased threat in our region.



"We regularly carry out exercises to test contingency plans and the co-ordination of the response to a major incident to ensure we are prepared to keep our communities safe.



"We want to reassure people the exercise will not affect day to day policing and emergency service response which will continue as usual throughout the exercise."