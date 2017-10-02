A PRESCRIPTION painkiller which is now set to be restricted as a Class C drug was linked to more than 150 drug deaths in Scotland last year.

Gabapentin was mentioned on the death certificates of 154 overdose cases, while its sister drug pregabalin – which is used to treat seizures and anxiety, and is also being reclassified – was cited in 71 autopsies.

Both figures have shot up exponentially as black market demand for gabapentin and pregabalin, which induce a sedative effect, soared among heroin addicts and prisoners. But they have also emerged as a problem drug among patients attending private rehabilitation clinics, particularly alcoholics.

As recently as 2008, gabapentin was linked to just three drug-related death in Scotland, with pregabalin first mentioned on a single death certificate in 2010.

The prevalence of both pharmaceuticals among drug-related deaths in Scotland is also more than five times higher than in England and Wales.

In Scotland, where the total number of drug deaths in 2016 was 997 under ONS definitions, gabapentin and/or pregabalin were mentioned in 23 per cent of death certificates compared to 4.5 per cent in England and Wales.

Gareth Balmer, a service manager with addiction charity, Addaction, said: “There has been a pressure on GPs and doctors to stop prescribing opiate-based painkillers, if possible. Traditionally pregabalin and gabapentin were seen as relatively safe. They weren’t necessarily seen as drugs of abuse.

“But way back in 2010 we were starting to notice that these were becoming a drug of choice among our client group of dependent drug users. They've become a very popular drug of misuse now.”

The fact that a drug is mentioned on the death certificate of an overdose victim does not necessarily mean it killed them. Since 2008, pathologists in the UK have been required to cite any drugs which they believe to be a potential cause of death, as well as those which were present in the bloodstream but not considered to have contributed directly to death. In many cases, more than one drug is reported per death.

However, a Bristol University study in May was the first to link a substantial increase in the prescription of pregabalin and gabapentin – up ten-fold between 2004 and 2015 – to a spike in overdose deaths in England and Wales during the same period.

ISD Scotland collect prescriptions data for individual pharmaceuticals but has not yet been able to provide the figures for pregabalin and gabapentin in Scotland.

Last month, the UK Home Office announced that both pregabalin and gabapentin would be reclassified as Class C controlled drugs in the wake of expert health warnings. The move will place them in the same bracket as benzodiazepines, anabolic steroids, and GHB.

Dr Alan McDevitt, chair of the BMA's Scottish GP committee, said: "The reclassification will create additional workload for GPs as there are strict rules on the quantity that can be prescribed at one time, which will increase the number of contacts required. Whilst it is unlikely that this will have much impact on doctors’ decisions to prescribe, it may be that patients’ will choose to consider other methods to control their symptoms.”

The rise of gabapentin and pregabalin into “problem” pharmaceuticals comes against a backdrop in which addictions to prescription medications appear to be becoming increasingly common.

Professor Jonathan Chick, the lead psychiatrist and medical director at the Castle Craig drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinic, a private facility in West Linton, near Edinburgh, said the proportion of their patients being treated for a prescription drug addiction has doubled in the past 10 years.

Prof Chick said: “Ten years ago it might have been 25 per cent [of our patients], roughly. Now it's at least half. The last five years has seen a particular escalation. There’s lots of new players on the block, like pregabalin and gabapentin. Lots of patients are coming in now on those drugs, as well as alcoholics for example who 20 years ago would have just been using alcohol. They’re cross-addicted."

Prof Chick said the clinic was also increasingly dealing with patients hooked on "massive doses" of zopiclones. Nicknamed ‘Z-drugs’, these were originally seen as less addictive alternatives to benzodiazepines such as valium and tamazepam.

Prof Chick said: “They get them online. They start them on a prescription but they shop around doctors or they just go to the internet to step up the dose, and this is another major factor in today’s problem.

“There are literally scores of internet pharmacy companies who will just post you a drug without a prescription.”