GAELIC will appear on road signs in Edinburgh under multi-million pound plans to revive the under-threat language.

New moves to boost the language have been unveiled in a progress report on the 2017-227 Edinburgh Gaelic Language Plan (GLP), which also envisages the inclusion of a Gaelic translation in the council's corporate logo and a dramatic expansion in Gaelic medium teaching in city schools and nurseries.

The plan is open for consultation until 15 December and the Council is committed to working in partnership with Gaelic communities, organisations who deliver Gaelic services, Bòrd na Gàidhlig and the Scottish Government to achieve this goal.

Loading article content