A PETITION site has defended its ban on a campaign to to have pro-Union broadcaster Neil Oliver removed as president of the National Trust for Scotland.

The 38 Degrees website says it removed the petition backed by nearly 1000 in one day as it "calls for an individual to lose their job".

But the site was accused of a "fudge" on social media with one Twitter user pointing to a series of campaigns calling for public figures to be fired.

Thousands have now signed petitions protesting over the appointment of the historian, archaeologist, author and TV presenter who was described as “divisive” by senior SNP members for his well known pro-Union anti-independence views.

He was chosen to replace Lord Lindsay at the helm of the conservation charity at the Trust’s AGM in Dundee’s Caird Hall earlier this month.

He is notorious amongst hardcore nationalists for describing the uncertainty caused by the prospect of a second referendum as a “cancerous presence” and describing Alex Salmond as a “round, wrecking ball of a man, shaped only to do damage”.

One online petition on 38degrees.org.uk shared by nearly 5000 which called for his removal was "disabled due to inappropriate" content after nearly 1000 had supported it in less than a day.

And the site broke its silence over the reasons saying: "We removed the petition from the 38 Degrees website as it calls for an individual to lose their job.

"Neil Oliver was appointed by members of the National Trust, not members of the public.

"Therefore the petition breaks our Terms and Conditions."

One Twitter user responded saying: "That's a fudge! Could you explain to me then, why you are allowing dozens of petitions to "Sack so and so" on your site?"

Current and past petitions have called for the sacking of a host of various public figures including Mark Sampson as England women's coach, BBC's Scots political editor Laura Kuenssberg, celebrity Jeremy Clarkson and Scots football manager David Moyes.

The 38 Degrees petition stated that Mr Oliver's "politically biased views in no way make him an ideal candidate for this position".

Vitriolic petition supporters described him as a "total pompous ignoramus" and "a traitor". One comment described him as "poison to Scotland".

A separate petition opposing his appointment which has been signed by more than 3000 says: "The National Trust [for] Scotland is in charge of many of Scotland's treasures, we object to this man having this appointment as he does not have the Scottish people and Scotland's interests at heart."

Mr Oliver, who was born in Renfrewshire, wrote an article in May, last year in which he referred to the independence referendum as a “hate fest”.

Last year the TV presenter best known as a presenter of several BBC documentary series, including A History of Scotland, Vikings and Coast revealed he quit using social media after being subjected to “vicious” abuse from pro-independence supporters.