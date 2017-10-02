Stephen Paddock's armoury of weapons he used to unleash terror and death on Las Vegas music festival-goers are readily available in Nevada which has some of America's most relaxed gun laws.

Residents do not need a permit to buy or possess a rifle, shotgun or handgun, according to the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Gun stores openly sell the range of weapons just a few blocks from The Strip, where Sunday's tragedy took place.

State law also allows gun owners to openly carry a firearm in public and purchase machine guns or silencers, banned in other states, as long as they’re legally registered and within federal compliance.

The incident is reawakening debate over federal and state gun laws.

“I know this feeling of heartbreak and horror too well,” said former U.S. congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot several times by a gunman in 2011 and is co-founder of the gun violence prevention group Americans for Responsible Solutions.

“The massacre in Las Vegas is a grave tragedy for our nation. This must stop – we must stop this.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, added:“Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times,” she posted in Twitter. “We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW.”

Initial video of the shooting posted to social media sites showed a burst of rapid-fire gunshots lasting about nine seconds, followed by other similar bursts, as victims screamed and scrambled for cover. The entire ordeal lasted about five minutes, according to witnesses.

Nevada does not prohibit the transfer or possession of assault weapons, 50 caliber rifles or large capacity ammunition magazines, according to the NRA.

Meanwhile, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut castigated his congressional colleagues for failing to challenge the gun industry in the wake of Sunday night’s shootings.

“It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic,” Murphy said in a statement.”

“There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something,” he said.

Murphy has been vocal on gun control after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in his home state, which claimed the lives of 20 children and six faculty and staff.

Murphy also attacked his colleagues in a tweet late Monday morning that quickly garnered more than 12,000 retweets and nearly 30,000 likes.

“To my colleagues: your cowardice to act cannot be whitewashed by thoughts and prayers. None of this ends unless we do something to stop it.”