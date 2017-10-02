Tom Petty, the legendary rocker has died at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The musician best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers had been found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home.

Here are his ten most played songs on YouTube.

10. Yer So Bad (5.1m)

9. The Waiting (5.5m)

8. Don't Come Around Here No More (12m)

7. Runnin Down A Dream (16m)

6. Stop Draggin' My Heart Around with Stevie Nicks (16m)

5. You Don't Know How It Feels (17.8m)

4. Learning To Fly (23.1m)

3. I Won't Back Down (24.2m)

2. Mary Jane's Last Dance  (34.1m)

1.  Free Fallin'  (42.1m)