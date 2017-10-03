A former head of the Church of Scotland has warned the Kirk may be “sleepwalking into oblivion”.

The Very Rev Albert Bogle, who was Moderator to the Kirk’s General Assembly, said it is important to deal with the results of the ‘cultural tsunami’ that has engulfed the landscape of the church.

“We as a denomination could easily be sleepwalking into oblivion,” he writes in this month’s edition of the church’s house magazine, Life and Work.

“The temptation is to pretend all will be well, when in fact we are being urged by the Spirit to ‘Waken upon and strengthen the things that still remain - while we still have time!’

“A great cultural tsunami has turned the social and spiritual landscape of church life, certainly in the western world, on its edge."

He warned that church ministers and elders may no longer be able to connect with the congregation and the local community, saying "they are reading maps that no longer relate to the terrain in which they find themselves as leaders".

Mr Bogle said that in the past, faith was passed from generation to generation but that in modern times that chain has been broken.

"This kind of disruption brings with it fear and doubt, leading to a kind of spiritual isolation among churches and a denial of the reality they have to face," he said.

“The result is that congregations and ministers can find it hard to collaborate with their neighbours in the next parish, let alone begin to think about engaging with the needs of the world church.

“Many of us end up working in our own little silos. In doing so we inadvertently dig trenches to protect ourselves from the world around us rather than becoming bridge-builders into that world, bringing peace and reconciliation, giving and receiving cooperation and support, and rediscovering the power of friendship."

The warning comes as religion in Scotland is waning with the Church of Scotland hardest hit.

A census of Scottish Christians last year found there are now around 390,000 regular churchgoers north of the border, down from 854,000 in 1984.

Mr Bogle added: “All of us who are in leadership within the Church need to take seriously the call of Christ to go and make disciples. We need to recapture the spirit of reformation that was abroad in the Kirk when the Church Without Walls Report was first published in 2001. Every congregation and Kirk Session in the land should seriously revisit the report and let it speak once again to the Church. The report invites us all to simply take up the call that Jesus made to the first disciples. ‘Follow me’."

However he offered hope if the Kirk adapts to the 21st Century.

“Make no mistake. The Church has a glorious future," he said. "Denominations however have no divine right to keep on going. It is only when we remain open to the transforming and reforming presence of Christ among us that we can exist as a church.

“We must allow the Spirit of God to teach us how to navigate the storms of change, so that we are able to ride the waves of a changing culture and stay afloat.

“Very few people today live and work and socialise in one small community. I wonder if the days of parochial ministry as we have known it are in fact already long gone? Could we as a denomination be seeking to hold on to the past because we are afraid our shape won’t fit the future?”

Mr Bogle is a Pioneer Minister of Sanctuary First Church Online at www.sanctuaryfirst.org.uk