SCOTLAND full back Sturt Hogg faces a test on his injured shoulder tomorrow to find out if he has a chance of featuring in his club’s European Champions Cup matches later this month (writes Lewis Stuart).

Surgery on his shoulder during the summer forced him to miss the start of the season and at one stage it looked as though it might rule him out of Scotland’s November Tests. Now, there is a hope that he could be back this month, depending on what happens this week.

“Everything depends on the results,” he said. “It is a big day. Hopefully that will give me a definitive answer on when I’ll be back playing. Hopefully it’s not too far. It’s just a matter of wait and see. There’s nothing else I can say. I am feeling good. I had a strength test a couple of weeks ago and it gave me an area to work on so I have been working hard in the gym and I feel all right.

