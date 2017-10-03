A 12-YEAR-OLD boy has suffered an alleged assault at a school in Aberdeenshire.

Police went to the scene at Ellon Academy at around 8.20am following reports of an attack, allegedly by a 16 year old male.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene.

The victim was treated by ambulance at the scene for a head injury but did not require hospital treatment.

Sergeant Craig Johnstone said: "This was a contained incident between pupils at the school, which officers quickly attended.  A 16 year old boy has been charged and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit."

No weapons were believed to have been involved.

In another school incident in October 2015, Bailey Gwynne, 16, died from a knife wound to the chest at Cults Academy in Aberdeen.

A teenager, also 16, was locked up for nine years for stabbing a school pupil to death during a "trivial" row.