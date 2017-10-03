Celtic rock band Runrig have added an extra date to their farewell show in Stirling.

The Last Dance show was announced last week when the band revealed they were splitting up after 45 years.

The group was overwhelmed by demand for tickets for the concert on August 18, which sold out in record time.

All 25,000 tickets were snapped up after going on sale last Friday which prompted another farewell date to be added at Stirling City Park on August 17 next year.

Runrig's Calum MacDonald said: "Announcing The Last Dance has brought with it so many mixed emotions. We've been overwhelmed and humbled by the response and the love from our fans.

"We're delighted to be able to add an additional concert and promise it will be a night to remember. It will be emotional, it will be fun, it will be entertaining, but amongst all, it will be a special evening saying farewell."

Les Kidger, director of promoters LCC Live, said: "We appreciate that a lot of people were left disappointed when tickets for the Saturday night show sold out so quickly.

"We've been working hard behind the scenes to add an additional night and with support from Runrig and Stirling Council, we're delighted to do so."

Stirling Council leader Scott Farmer said: "I am delighted that Runrig have announced an additional concert on Friday night. This is great news for Stirling and for fans who may have missed out on the opportunity to buy a ticket.

Tickets for the extra show are available from Ticketline from 10am on Thursday October 5.