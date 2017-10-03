A SCOTTISH Tory MP who failed to vote in the EU referendum has been dubbed a “pointless politician” after boycotting a Commons tradition.

Kirstene Hair, who left Brexit to “everyone else” because she couldn’t make up her mind on the biggest issue in politics, is now refusing to sign any Early Day Motions (EDMs).

EDMs are motions for debate which rarely lead to debates, but which are widely used by MPs to put their views on record and highlight worthy campaigns and constituency issues.

By attracting the signatures of other MPs, they can be used to demonstrate the level of parliamentary support for a particular cause or point of view.

However topics can be banal and each EDM costs taxpayers around £270.

Since the general election in June, SNP MPs have signed or sponsored an average of 75 EDMs each, Scottish LibDem MPs 14 each, and Scottish Labour MPs 13 each.

Four of the 13 Scottish Tory MPs have also signed EDMs, including rising star Paul Masterton who has sponsored three to highlight projects in his East Renfrewshire seat.

Ayr MP Bill Grant also sponsored an EDM tribute to “the 5,000 members of the emergency services who have lost their lives in the course of their public duties”.

However Ms Hair has refused to take part, calling the EDM system “devalued”.

An automatic message sent to people contacting her states: “I have reached the conclusion that due to the volume of Early Day Motions, they have become devalued and I do not, therefore, as a matter of principle sign even those with which I have the greatest sympathy.”

Ms Hair, 28, a former worker at Scottish Conservative HQ who ousted SNP veteran Mike Weir in June with a majority of 2,644 votes, also made headlines last month.

She admitted she didn’t vote in last year’s Brexit referendum because it was too difficult.

She said: “I took the decision not to vote on it. It was incredibly difficult. The first time I've never voted in my life.

"I just ultimately couldn't make that decision and I thought I would therefore go with the will of the UK which, if I'm honest, I thought we would remain. But I left that to everyone else."

Pete Wishart, SNP MP for Perth & North Perthshire, said Ms Hair was letting down voters.

He said: “'The Scottish Tories are completely invisible at Westminster and now pointless politician Kirstene Hair is refusing to fulfil part of her role as an MP.

“It follows her bomb-shell admission that she didn't vote in the EU referendum - despite it being the biggest issue facing the country.

“Kirstene Hair's constituents will be puzzled that she is not going to raise key issues on their behalf through EDMs - a way of bringing important matters to the attention of parliament. Time after time the Scottish Tories do absolutely nothing to deliver for their constituents."

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "Kirstene has made it clear that her view is that EDMs have been devalued due to the huge volume submitted.

"As the new MP for Angus, she is talking directly to those in the heart of government about the many issues facing the constituency."