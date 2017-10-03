ELITE Soccer Entertainment have apologised to Rangers for the cancellation of their glamour friendly with Benfica.

Pedro Caixinha’s side were due to jet out to Toronto on Tuesday ahead of the Eusebio Cup clash with the Portuguese giants at Tim Horton’s Field.

But the match in Hamilton was called off over the weekend as Caixinha’s plans for the international break were thrown up in the air.

Rangers confirmed on Saturday evening that they would consider legal action as they vowed to express their unhappiness ‘in the strongest possible terms’.

And match organisers ESE have now had their say on the matter as supporters look to recoup cash following the late call-off.

A statement from ESE said: “Elite Soccer Entertainment would like to apologize to the fans, SL Benfica & Rangers Football Club for the match cancellation of the 2017 Eusébio Cup edition, which was scheduled to be played on the 6th of October in Hamilton, Canada.

“Due to unforeseen reasons and poor ticket sales it was not possible for ESE to meet the commitments acquired towards Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Glasgow Rangers under the terms and conditions that were agreed upon.

“This situation goes beyond the control or responsibility of any of the clubs above mentioned.

“ESE has the outmost respect for Benfica, Rangers and especially the fans. There has been numerous rumours and speculations blaming Rangers supporters for not purchasing enough tickets. That is a false statement and Elite Soccer Entertainment would like to put it to rest.

“We deeply regret what has happened, and we would like to extend our sincerest apologies for any inconveniences that may have been caused to the clubs involved and to their supporters.

“As well to Eusébio da Silva Ferreira’s family, all of whom deserve our greatest respect to Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Glasgow Rangers, and institutions of international renown we wish the biggest success and we hope to work together sometime in the near future.”