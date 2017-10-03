AS a Labour-bashing, Corbyn-bashing, McDonnell-bashing turn, Bozza took the cigar at the Toryfest.

Boris is, of course, box office; so, it was, as always, standing room only as the blonde Beatle took to the stage to talk up Global Britain and Brexit’s golden opportunities while simultaneously duffing up the chief comrade and his Marxist chums.

Bemoaning the “gloom and dubitation” about Britain post the Brexit vote, the Foreign Secretary alighted on a “distinguished pink newspaper” – the FT, to you and me – which had managed to “make Eyeore look positively exuberant” as it communicated the impression around the planet that Britain was simply “not up to it”.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson makes public show of support for Prime Minister

But, the straw-haired Old Etonian saved his most poisoned arrows for dear old Jezza.

The biggest pessimist on Britain’s decision to leave the euroclub was not the media, no; not even Juncker or Verhofstadt but the Head Red.

Or as Bozza described him: “That Nato-bashing, Trident-scrapping, would-be abolisher of the British Army whose first instinct in the event of almost any international outrage or disaster is to upend the analysis until he can find a way of blaming British foreign policy.”

Then we came to the grisly events in Venezuela, whose regime, argued the minister, Jezza sided with simply because they were fellow Lefties.

“He says he still admires Bolivarian revolutionary socialism. I say he’s Caracas,” declared the top Tory to a gale of laughter.

Exhorting his fellow blue tops to “win the future,” the tousle-haired Tory said it was time to stop treating the referendum result as if it were “a plague of boils” but be positive.

Johnson speeches are always peppered with the unexpected; this time we had a reference to Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle; don’t ask.

But Bozza’s point was that Labour chops and changes its policy on Brexit so quickly that its speed was faster than the Shadow Cabinet member who got sacked even before she knew she had been appointed.

He decried the Labour leadership’s attempt to turn Britain back to those glory days of the flared, nationalised 1970s when the likes of Bowie, Led Zep and the Stones, faced with Labour’s 83 per cent tax rate, fled the country.

Bozza misspoke and said “led the country”; realising his mistake, he suggested, actually, Britain might have been better off if the rock demi-gods had indeed led the country.

As he defended free market capitalism against Corbyn’s semi-Marxism, the Secretary of State declared: “That’s the difference between this Conservative Party and the Labour Party: we want a country where the Government works for everyone; Corbyn wants a country where everyone works for the Government.”

Bozza mused about how Britain had a growing space programme and suggested he had a candidate for the first man it gently blasted into orbit; “the superannuated space cadet from Islington”.

The blonde Beatle ended on another upbeat note, declaring that the Tories were not the lion but the British people were and it was the party’s task to “let the lion roar”. The audience certainly did.