RANGERS midfielder Carlos Pena will face no punishment for his clash with Greg Docherty during the win over Hamilton on Friday night.
But the Light Blues are furious that the incident was highlighted by BT Sport and BBC Scotland before Scottish FA Compliance Officer Tony McGlennan ruled that no further action would be taken.
Pena was booked by referee Andrew Dallas for a challenge on Dougie Imrie during the first half of the 4-1 win for Pedro Caixinha’s side.
Loading article content
And he avoided another caution in the second period after diverting the ball into the net with his hand as Rangers recorded a crucial Premiership victory.
But it was the coming together with midfielder Docherty that could have cost the 27-year-old dear if it was ruled that he had a case to answer after appearing to catch the Hamilton midfielder in the face.
McGlennan had until 3pm on Tuesday afternoon to raise a Notice of Complaint against Pena over the flashpoint at the SuperSeal Stadium.
But the Mexican won’t face a disciplinary charge and a possible suspension that could have left him on the sidelines when Rangers return to action after the international break.
Rangers are thought to be unhappy that the Pena event was pored over on television, whilst other recent incidents involving high-profile players haven’t been.
But the midfielder, who has scored two goals in seven appearances this term, won’t face any further action after his trial by TV case was dismissed on Tuesday evening.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?