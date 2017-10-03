ELDERLY people are being left isolated and afraid to go into town centres because they are scared to cross the road at green man crossings.

Pensioners say that the lights change too fast for them to get across the road safely, leading many to shun areas with busy roads and intersections.

The surprise finding were made by researchers making preparations for a long-term-study into arthritis, and came up during talks with focus groups.

The data will now be presented to Scottish Parliament’s Cross Party Group on Chronic Pain along with a call for legislation to extend the time pedestrians can use light-controlled crossings all over Scotland.

Lead researcher Professor Martijn Steultjens of Glasgow Caledonian University, said that patients and older people are being left isolated and embarrassed as they can’t cross the street in time.

He said: “This was an unexpected find. We picked it up from preparatory work we were doing for the large study into arthritis.

“What we got from a number of patients and a number of elderly people was that one of the problems they have with their walking is that they cannot get a cross the road in time before the lights turn to red.

“It makes them feel embarrassed and unsafe and is leading to social isolation for many. People just don’t want to go into town anymore and this is one of the main reasons given.”

Professor Steultjens researches the bio-mechanics of arthritis as Glasgow Caledonian University’s School of Health and Life Sciences.

He will warn MSPs about the findings during a presentation at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

The problem has been identified as part of preparations for a large-scale £1.8m study to help improve posture, balance and stability for people with rheumatoid arthritis, titled the Gait Rehabilitation in Early Arthritis Study (GREAT).

The study which will take place over the next five years, and is funding by the the National Institute for Health Research.

Researchers are investigating a new treatment for walking problems in arthritis, known as Gait rehabilitation, which has been proven to help patients with mobility issues resulting from neurological conditions.

Professor Steultjens said: “Specifically on the Green Man, crossing times at pedestrian lights are currently set in the expectation that a person is able to walk at a speed of 1.2m per second, roughly 2.7mph. Research by others has already shown that 85 per cent of older women aged over 65 cannot walk at this speed.

“A small change to the timing on the Green Man light could have a massive impact to the lives of many and social participation.

“I do not feel this story about the many people suffering because of the Green Man is well enough known, and I think it is time that city centres consider whether they are catering for an ageing population and people who experience difficulties in walking.”

The GREAT study in musculoskeletal health is led by Professor Steultjens and Dr Gordon Hendry and will work with Keele University, King’s College London, Salford University and the University of Glasgow. The study will publish its overall findings in 2022.