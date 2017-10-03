HOLYROOD has called for an immediate halt to the roll-out of Universal Credit amid fears slow payments are pushing vulnerable people into “rent arrears, debt and crisis”.
SNP, Labour, Green and LibDem MSPs voted 75 to the Tories’ 23 on a motion condemning the six-week wait for money.
It urged the UK government to address “clear failings” in the “highly complicated” system before a roll-out later this year.
Social security minister Jeane Freeman said Universal Credit - which combines housing benefit, jobseeker’s allowance and four other benefits into one payment - was “shambolic”.
She said UK ministers had ignored problems in pilots, such as people forced to choose between food and a roof, adding Holyrood had “the opportunity to show it is on the side of the people being damaged by a system that needs to be halted until it is fixed".
Tory Adam Tomkins said Universal Credit was “a reform to be welcomed” and would replace a system that was “fragmented and traps people in poverty”.
UK Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke said on Monday the roll-out would go ahead, but with recipients getting a cash advance within five days if necessary.
Scottish Labour’s Alex Rowley cash advances were a "sticking plaster solution".
Green Alison Johnstone said Universal Credit made "absolutely no sense", while LibDem Alex Cole-Hamilton said a benefit harming those they were meant to help must be stopped.
