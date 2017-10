Online retail giant Amazon will reportedly be slapped with a tax bill worth several hundred million euros on Wednesday following a lengthy EU investigation into a sweetheart tax deal with Luxembourg.

The EU’s competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager is expected to issue her decision following a near three-year investigation into whether Amazon’s tax affairs complied with state aid rules, according to the Financial Times, which cited sources.

The probe, which was launched in October 2014, looked at a 2003 tax agreement between Luxembourg and the retailer that saw most of Amazon’s European profits recorded in the country, but not fully taxed.

