The Reverend Richard Coles will be hoping he’s the saviour of the Strictly Come Dancing universe this weekend when he performs to a track from Flash Gordon.

Coles and his partner Dianne Buswell will be performing the Paso Doble during one of the show’s most anticipated weeks: movie week.

The Rev Richard Coles and his dance partner Dianne Buswell (BBC)

They will dance to the title soundtrack from the 1980 sci-fi film called Flash’s Theme with the hopes of climbing up the leaderboard from joint last place.

One of last week’s favourite pairs, Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and his partner Oti Mabuse, will also perform the Paso Doble, to Indiana Jones’ The Raiders March.

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke will be hoping to leave the audience “shaken not stirred” as they tackle a Rumba to the James Bond title track Diamonds Are Forever.

Thrilled to be through to next week….thank you SO much for your votes….much appreciated x @bbcstrictly https://t.co/y8XTWDTu6h — Ruth Langsford (@RuthieeL) October 1, 2017

Comedian Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton will perform a Samba to the Wonder Woman theme song, while Davood Ghadami and dance pro Nadiya Bychkova will perform to Stayin’ Alive from Saturday Night Fever for their Samba.

There will be two Quicksteps on offer, one from the current frontrunner Debbie McGee and another from chef Simon Rimmer.

McGee and partner Giovanni Pernice will dance to Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off from the 1937 classic Shall We Dance, while Rimmer and Karen Clifton will Quickstep to Toy Story’s You’ve Got A Friend In Me.

The Saturdays’ Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will take on an American Smooth to Climb Every Mountain from The Sound Of Music.

They’ll face stiff competition from former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez, who will perform the same style dance to My Fair Lady’s Wouldn’t It Be Lovely.

Thank you to everyone for voting, your support and beautiful comments ! Can't wait to start tomorrow and work hard this week! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FV7bzQUz0K — Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) October 1, 2017

Rounding off the week’s trio of American Smooths will be Brian Conley and Amy Dowden, who’ll dance to The Wizard Of Oz’s If Only I Had A Brain.

Aston Merrygold and his dance partner Janette Manrara (BBC)

Currently in second position, JLS star Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara will be hoping to impress again this week as they Cha Cha Cha to Can’t Stop The Feeling from Trolls.

Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins will be aiming to fly high as they Tango to Top Gun’s Danger Zone.