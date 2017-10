TWO-thirds of Scots adults remain overweight with the figures remaining largely unchanged over the past decade.

According to the survey, 29 per cent of Scots are obese while the average body mass index has increased from 27.1 to 27.7 since 2003.

Seven in 10 children were of healthy weight in 2016, in line with figures since 1998. But just two thirds of adults (64 per cent met the guidelines for moderate or vigorous physical activity last year, a similar level to that seen since 2012, with younger people more likely to meet the guidelines.

