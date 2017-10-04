LATE December 1951, and workmen find themselves renovating part of the old Gorbals burial ground.
Internments at the ground had ceased as long ago as 1917, and Glasgow Corporation was now planning to turn part of it into a rest garden.
Several headstones of historical importance were incorporated into the boundary wall, including those of a number of city tradesmen.
The Glasgow and District Burns Association was taking a special interest in the project and was overseeing the re-erection of the gravestone to John Wilson, who was the Dr Hornbook referred to in Burns’s 1785 poem, Death and Dr Hornbook.
It was hoped that by spring of 1952, part of the garden would be open to the public, with more than 700 rose trees, 2,000 tulip bulbs and a number of flowering cherry trees having already been planted.
The rest garden, which extended to about an acre, was officially opened on May 19, 1952, by Lord Provost Thomas A Kerr, who observed he had been born in a house overlooking the ground, and described himself as a “real Gorbalonian”.
He outlined the ground’s long history, from 1715, when the first part of it had been bought for use as a burial ground, until the time of the last internment in the penultimate year of the First World War.
