Doctor Foster viewers have been divided over the final episode of the second series, with some calling the ending an “anticlimax”.

Lead characters Doctor Gemma Foster (Suranne Jones) and her ex-husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) both survived, despite numerous attempts on the latter’s part to take his own life.

But the series ended with an unexpected plot twist, as their troubled teenage son Tom (Tom Taylor) ran away, the pressure of his parents’ constant warring having become too much for him to deal with.

Tom Foster (BBC/Drama Republic/Laurence Cendrowicz)

For some fans, the lack of a death was a disappointment.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Five whole episodes and not one main character died. Anticlimax.”

Another remarked that it was the “biggest anticlimax ever” because “no one even died”, while one viewer said they thought the ending was “an absolute cop out”.

One suggested that “Tom should have died at the end” of the series, adding: “Harsh but would make for a far better finale. Only explanation I can think of is… series 3?”

“Not gonna lie, was really building up to this final episode and I’m a bit disappointed that no one died,” one viewer wrote.

For others, the dramatic scenes and possibility for a third series were welcomed with open arms.

“Excellent finale to #DoctorFoster,” one fan wrote. “Final shot made it feel like Tom really *was* missing. Superb acting by all, will miss dearly.”

Another said they were “broken” after the final episode and asked for more, adding that the cast have “been so amazing, gimme S3”.

One praised the entire programme, writing: “#DoctorFoster was absolutely amazing tonight! The whole story from start to finish has been beautiful written and directed!! Great work.”

Starring former Coronation Street actress Jones, the BBC One psychological drama has gripped audiences as her fictional doctor has dealt with the end of her marriage and her husband’s wedding to the woman he cheated on her with, as well as Tom’s struggle to cope.

The fifth and final instalment picked up from where the fourth left off, which saw Gemma convincing Simon’s new wife Kate (Jodie Comer) to leave him because he had been unfaithful.

Gemma was then left facing the decision whether to run Simon over in the middle of the road, or spare him his life after another heated argument.

However, at the final second Gemma pulled away, skirting around her former spouse.

The episode was filled with plenty of dramatic ups and downs, with Simon nearly throwing himself into a busy road before Gemma talked him out of it.

Following the incident, Gemma and Simon attempted to mend their relationship somewhat, for the sake of their son.

After an awkward meal, Simon returned to his hotel room, where he almost succeeded in ending his life once again, this time with drugs given to him by Gemma, which she later confessed to giving him only “to get you off that motorway”.

Begging him not to take his life, Gemma gave him a small photo frame with pictures of herself and Tom together in happier days.

Leaving the hotel, Gemma learned that Tom – who had been waiting in her car outside – had vanished and, in a message left on her voicemail, he announced he was leaving forever because he has “had enough” of her and Simon.

“You won’t see me again, it’ll be better,” he said.

Devastated at her son’s departure, Gemma is seen trying to move on with her life without him, before speaking directly to the camera to tell Tom he is welcome back whenever he wants to return.