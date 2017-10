Some food manufacturers have increased the amount of salt in their pesto sauces despite an ongoing health campaign to cut levels in grocery products, a survey has found.

Two Sacla products – Italia Organic Vegetarian Pesto No.5 Basil and Italia Pesto No.1 Classic Basil – are 30% saltier than seawater and contain two and a half times for salt per 100g than peanuts, Consensus Action on Salt and Health (Cash) said.

It also found salt levels in both products have increased since they were last surveyed in 2009, and now contain more than 1.5g of salt per serving – more than a McDonald’s hamburger.

