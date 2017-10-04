Theresa May's keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester has been interrupted by comedian Lee Nelson, who handed her a sheet of paper marked P45.

Nelson, real name Simon Brodkin, was led away by security officials, and the Prime Minister recovered to say: "I was about to talk about somebody who I would like to give a P45 to, and that's Jeremy Corbyn."

The incident happened just moments after Mrs May apologised to her party for her performance in the botched campaign for this year's snap election.

Loading article content