The number of young women showing early signs of possible cervical cancer has nearly halved in Scotland since the introduction of a school vaccination programme, according to research.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women under the age of 35, and types of human papilloma virus (HPV) are known to cause around 90 per cent of those cancers in Scottish women.

A school-based immunisation drive began in 2008 for 12 and 13-year-old girls to protect them from the virus, with a catch-up programme also introduced. Uptake of the vaccine in Scotland is currently among the highest in the world, with around nine in 10 girls choosing to receive it.

