CANDLERIGGS Market may not have been an area steeped in literary traditions, as our sister paper, the Evening Times, noted 36 years ago this month, but that did not stop it from welcoming a new bookshop.
Bell Street Bookshop opened to a fanfare, with publishers such as Methuen, Corgi, WH Allan and Star sending their best wishes. The opening weekend was exceptionally busy, too.
The manager was 28-year-old Stuart Neville, who had worked in every major bookshop in Glasgow City Centre, selling paperbacks and children’s books. “We feel there is tremendous potential here and feel that we will be here for a long time to come ... The Market is bringing a much-needed revival to an area which has been derelict for so long.”
Loading article content
Among the books on offer was Frederick Forsyth’s The Dogs of War, first published in 1974 and now on sale at a cut-price rate. Anthony Burgess’s great novel, Earthly Powers, had just been published in paperback, as had Side Effects,Woody Allen’s latest anthology of comic short stories.
Back then, of course, Amazon was merely the name of a river in South America, supermarkets were not selling books in large numbers, and the internet and the Kindle were still a long way into the future. It probably takes a brave soul to open a bookshop these days.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.