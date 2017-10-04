THE prankster at the centre of incident involving Theresa May is no stranger to humiliating some of the world's most famous people on television.

Last year at Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, Simon Brodkin even pulled off pranking Donald Trump as the then Presidential candidate prepared to address the world's media at the opening of his latest resort.

Trump was surrounded by a posse of Secret Service agents on the tee, while snipers were positioned out of sight in the lighthouse behind the ninth hole.

READ MORE: Theresa May faces prankster as she says sorry to Tories

As Trump began to speak, Brodkin leapt to his feet and opened his bag.

'These are the new balls available from the clubhouse as part of the new Trump Turnberry range,' he shouted as he emptied the contents across the tee.

Seventy bright red golf balls emblazoned with swastikas fan out across the grass, some rolling up to Trump's lectern, others landing at the feet of his goons.

Finally, a Secret Service agent grabbed the Londoner by the arm and hauled him away as Trump shouted: 'Get him out!'

But it was already mission accomplished for the world's most daring prankster.

Brodkin is best known for playing the character of cheeky wide boy Lee Nelson, but in recent years he's been on a mission to make a fool of major public figures - and has been regularly making headlines with his ever more ambitious pranks.

It started in 2013 when, in character as footballer Jason Bent, he sneaked on to the pitch at Goodison Park for a kickabout with the Manchester City players ahead of their game with Everton, earning a day in court and a caution for his trouble.

READ MORE: Theresa May faces prankster as she says sorry to Tories

Since then he has attempted to join the England squad on their flight out to Brazil for the 2014 World Cup, hijacked an X Factor performance by the boy band Stereo Kicks and blagged his way on to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, where he managed to perform a fleeting rap with Kanye West.

In 2015 he showered public enemy No1, then Fifa president Sepp Blatter, in fake US dollars, shouting 'Sepp - this is for North Korea in 2026' at a press conference in Zurich.