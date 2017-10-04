PEOPLE receiving Universal Credit in Scotland now have more options aimed at stopping debt and homelessness.
The so-called “Scottish Flexibilities” mean new online claimants can choose to have Universal Credit paid fortnightly rather than monthly, as is standard.
They can also have the housing elements of the benefit paid directly to their landlord.
Evidence from Universal Credit pilots suggests many people fall into arrears when housing costs are paid to them directly, as the money is spent on other things.
The devolved changes will remain administered by the Department of Work and Pensions.
SNP social security minister Jeane Freeman said UC, which bundles six work, child and housing benefits into one lump sum, remained “an ill-designed, flawed system”.
She said: “Universal Credit is failing the people it is designed to support, driving more people into poverty. The six week wait, which can often be longer and deliberately built into the system, is unjustifiable - pushing people into crisis and rent arrears, and having to rely on food banks and emergency payments to get by.
“We have no powers to deal with the worst aspects... but where we do have powers, we act to improve where we can this flawed UK benefit.”
The Scottish Tories say Universal Credit is a “reform to be welcomed” and will replace a fragmented and unsatisfactory system currently in operation.
MSPs voted 75 to 23 on Tuesday to urge the roll-out of the new benefit later this year.
