T2 Trainspotting has topped the Bafta Scotland shortlist, with three of the film's stars vying for the best actor prize.

Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle and Ewen Bremner are all named in the actor film category for their performances in the Danny Boyle movie.

T2 received five nominations overall in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) in Scotland awards, which honours the best talent in film, television and games produced north of the Border over the last year.

Boyle is up for best director, alongside Hope Dickson Leach for her debut feature The Levelling and Tom Vaughan for Victoria.

TV productions In Plain Sight and The Replacement each received three nominations.

Actor Martin Compston is shortlisted for his role as serial killer Peter Manuel in In Plain Sight while his co-star Douglas Henshall is up for the same award in the TV category.

In the best actress TV category, Morven Christie is up against Laura Fraser for The Missing and Juliet Stevenson for One of Us.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony hosted by Edith Bowman on November 5 at at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow.

Rosie Ellison, film manager at Film Edinburgh, said: “T2: Trainspotting was more than simply a film release, it was one of the major cultural events for Edinburgh and Scotland in 2017.

“Film Edinburgh and all of the local crew, location owners and businesses that supported the production in the city are absolutely thrilled to see T2 nominated no less than five times across three of the big Bafta Scotland Award categories.”

Billy Connolly: Portrait of a Lifetime has been shortlisted in the single documentary category. It is up against Glasgow 1967: The Lisbon Lions and Sighthill.

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “The wealth, quality and diversity of this year’s nominees is very exciting."

T2 Trainspotting is up for the feature film, against Accidental Anarchist and Donkeyote.

All Round to Mrs Brown’s, The Dog Ate My Homework, and Robot Wars complete this year’s category for entertainment.

Bowman said: “BaftaScotland play such an important role in supporting and nurturing creative talent and the British Academy Scotland Awards is a terrific platform to recognise these practitioners."