Scots are more likely to donate money to charity, to volunteer and sponsor a friend than any other area of the UK, according to a report.
Across the UK, 61 per cent of people gave money to charity which was dwarfed by 65 per cent of Scots, the Charities Aid Foundation Report found - based on tracking by pollsters YouGov.
More than half (58 per cent) of Scots were also found to have donated other goods to charity as opposed to the whole UK who which saw only 56 per cent donate items.
As a total, people north of the Border donated £813 million to charity in 2016 which made up 8.4 per cent of the UK total of £9.7billion despite Scotland being only 8.2 per cent of the population.
Around one in five Scots (19 per cent) volunteered in the past year which was slightly higher than the UK total of 17 per cent.
And a remarkable 94 per cent of 16-24 year-olds in Scotland reported carrying out some form of charitable activity -- five per cent higher than the UK average.
Medical research was the most popular cause, followed by animal welfare, children and young people and disaster relief Susan Pinkney, Head of Research at the Charities Aid Foundation, said that Scotland has an “amazing culture of giving”.
She said: “This important new research confirms that Scots are incredibly generous and dedicated to supporting the causes they care about.
“However you look at it, Scotland performs incredibly well and this shows the amazing culture of giving we have here in Scotland, of which we should all be very proud.
“What is particularly encouraging is the level of 16-24 year olds who are engaged in charitable activity in Scotland - this bodes well for the future.
“We believe this report is the first of its kind, and we hope it will help build the amazing vibrant culture of charities in Scotland and help them expand the excellent work which supports so many people across the country.”
