Scots are more likely to donate money to charity, to volunteer and sponsor a friend than any other area of the UK, according to a report.

Across the UK, 61 per cent of people gave money to charity which was dwarfed by 65 per cent of Scots, the Charities Aid Foundation Report found - based on tracking by pollsters YouGov.

More than half (58 per cent) of Scots were also found to have donated other goods to charity as opposed to the whole UK who which saw only 56 per cent donate items.

