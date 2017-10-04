A village church with close links to a Scot who died in Auschwitz has re-opened after a major refurbishment.

Nearly 200 people attended a re-dedication service at Dunscore Church near Dumfries on Sunday.

The project took three years to complete after water damage was discovered around the tower, roof and walls.

A heritage centre has also been opened following the refurbishment and celebrates the life of Church of Scotland missionary Jane Haining, who grew up in the village.

She was arrested by the Nazis in 1944 for harbouring Jewish girls at the Scottish Mission School in Budapest, Hungary.

The 47-year-old was eventually taken to the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp in Nazi occupied Poland where she died.

A memorial cairn for Miss Haining, who was the matron at the boarding school between 1932-44 and looked after Christian and Jewish girls, stands near the church.

Reverend Jannie du Plessis, led the re-dedication service following the refurbishment.

The minister said: “We are delighted by the transformation of our church building and pleased to have been able to share this with so many friends at our celebratory service.

“We now have a warm, dry and comfortable worship space that is suitable for all manner of services, whether traditional or less formal.

“We now have a suitable area for children during services and extend a very warm invitation to people to join us in our beautiful church.”

Photographs, a video, letters, a copy of Jane Haining’s handwritten last will and testament and her Hero of the Holocaust Medal are among the items on display at the heritage centre The exhibition also focuses on the history of the A-listed church building which dates back to 1823.

Winter storms in 2013 caused damage and water penetration in several areas of the church.

Investigations showed major repairs were required and the cost was well beyond the means of the congregation.

Applications were made to the Heritage Lottery Fund and many other funding organisations. In total, nearly £200,000 was raised by the congregation through grants and fund-raising events.

Colin Mitchell, session clerk at Dunscore Church said: “It is amazing that over three years of very hard work is now coming to such a wonderful conclusion.

“When we discovered the extent of the damage to the building, it was clear that it would be a major job to source the funds and to manage the project but we had no idea how big a job it would be.

“We are thrilled by the outcome and the work undertaken has been to a very high standard, enhancing the internal architecture of the church.”