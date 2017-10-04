FREE prescriptions should not be scrapped despite the soaring bill for obesity and age-related conditions, experts have said.

Tougher price negotiation, cutting waste and extending the sugar tax to cover junk food as well as soft drinks would be more effective in cutting costs for the NHS, they said.

It comes despite calls from some NHS chief executives and doctors for the Scottish Government to rethink the measure amid demand for new drugs, such as immunotherapy cancer medicines, and the record £93.4 million bill for prescribing drugs to treat diabetes.

Before it was abolished in 2011, the £3 prescription charge raised £57m. However, former Healthy Secretary Alex Neil said restoring the charge would be a false economy.

He said: “Some of the drugs, particularly the more expensive drugs, actually save the health service money because they stop people having to go into hospital. Given that it costs on average £4,500 per week to keep patients in an acute hospital in Scotland, it’s actually cheaper to keep them at home and give them the drugs to prevent them going into hospital.”

He added that around £150-200m a year could be saved annually through more efficient dispensing.

Recent research highlighting the potential to reverse diabetes through weight loss has also raised questions about what impact tougher action to combat obesity could have on Scotland drugs bill, which is rising by five to 10 per cent annually.

Dr Caroline Whitworth, a specialist in renal medicine and fellow of the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh said the sugar tax should be extended to food as well as soft drinks.

She said: “It seems illogical to just target beverages. If the reasons behind that are to reduce sugar intake, then it should be the sugar intake however you get it - be it drinks, sweets or high sugar foods. A lot of the so-called low fat products, like low fat yoghurts, have a high sugar content.”

Dr Alex Walker, a Glasgow-based health economist and independent consultant who advises pharmaceutical firms on pricing, said high volume drugs such as those for diabetes, heart and asthma were a bigger driver behind the increasing drugs bill than new medicines. He said the NHS could reduce costs by negotiating money-back deals as demand goes up.

He said: “It’s something that’s popular in France. They say to companies ‘if you provide this much, we’ll pay this price; if more gets prescribed, we expect to get a rebate from you because your costs are spread more thinly and you’re making a bigger profit’.

“It’s the classic price and volume trade-off. That’s one avenue that could be explored but there’s probably limits to that.”