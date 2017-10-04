A HANDFUL of male senior managers is behind an 11 per cent gender pay gap at the Scottish Parliament, according to a new report.

Sir Paul Grice, Holyrood’s £130,000-a-year chief executive, and his £105,000-a-year assistant Ken Hughes are the best paid of seven male bosses skewing the overall figures.

The parliament has now published an action plan to address the problem.

The report on parliamentary pay in 2015-16 showed that, on average, for every pound earned by a man working at Holyrood, female staff received just 89p.

This compared to a Scotland-wide figure of 84p for female workers, a 16 per cent gap.

Of the 225 men working at Holyrood, 90 per cent worked full time, compared to 77 per cent of the 270 female staff.

However a breakdown of the figures showed the median pay grades for men and women were identical for workers earning up to around £62,000 a year.

It was only in the managerial elite earning over £70,000 a year that differences arose.

The report said the difference between the median salary of men and women at the top of the pay scale was £2.36 an hour higher for men.

When mean grades were compared, differences were less than 50p an hour for lower paid grades, with one grade showing a pay advantage to female staff.

But in the top grades, the mean gap was £5.73 an hour in favour of men.

The top management comprises seven men and four men, with Sir Paul at the apex of the system, having served as the parliament’s top official since its creation in 1999.

The parliament also published an action plan to close the gap to “within a ‘tolerance level’ of plus or minus 5 per cent”.

It said the target was “aspirational” but deviation from it would act as a trigger for action.

In a message to staff, Susan Duffy of the Parliament’s Leadership Group, said: “We have a robust pay system and we don’t have a bonus culture.

“Despite this, we still have a gender pay gap.

“Put simply, we have more women than men in lower grades and more men than women in higher grades, which means the average salary for women is lower.”

“We are committed to closing the gender pay gap. But we need to do more.

“We will take stock of our recruitment practices and examine whether women are properly represented on our internal project boards and management groups.”