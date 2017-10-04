A RETIRED head teacher has won her legal battle against a parent of former pupils after more than ten years of harassment.
Geraldine McWilliams, 65, a former headteacher at St Monica's Primary School in Pollok, Glasgow, took Richard Russell to court amid allegations he had intimidated and scared her since 2006.
An interim interdict was granted in that year in a bid to stop him but Russell continued to harass and intimidate her.
She was advised by police not to stay at home after receiving a letter in 2007 from Russell which was believed to be a “viable threat”.
In 2008 Russell was fined £350 for peace over the letter and an incident at the school.
Sheriff Aisha Anwar yesterday granted a granted a three year interdict preventing Russell from approaching or contacting Mrs McWIlliams or printing defamatory material about her during a civil case at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
He faces arrest if the orders are flouted and a three-year non-harassment order.
She plans to send a report to Lord Advocate for consideration.
She branded Russell’s evidence incredible and said his “ability to distort the truth and to present fact as fiction was both unlimited and shameless.”
Sheriff Anwar said he clearly planned to continue his 'persistent, sustained, malicious and vengeful course of conduct designed to harrass and malign the pursuer.'
Later Ms McWilliams said: “I pray that this is an end to it, words cannot describe the last 11 years.”
