Learner drivers taking their test from December 2017 onwards will face a revamped practical test.

1. You'll probably have to use a satnav

While one in five candidates will still be asked to follow road signs during the independent driving section of the test, most will now be asked to follow instructions from the examiner's satnav.

2. You'll be driving independently for 20 minutes

The time spent driving independently will double from the current 10 minutes, giving examiners the chance to get a better feel for the learner's overall ability.

3. You'll drive on busier roads

The increased independent driving portion of the test also means there's time to update test routes to include busier, faster, higher-risk roads where new drivers statistically have the most crashes.

4. You'll be asked how the car works while on the move

Make sure you know how to activate common features of your car, like the windscreen washer or heated rear windscreen, as you will now be asked to demonstrate one while on the move.

5. You won't have to reverse around a corner

Generations of drivers perfected the art of reversing around a corner to pass their test and then never used the manouevre again. In recognition of this it's been ditched in favour of more emphasis on practical manouevres such as parking.

DVSA chief executive Gareth Llewellyn said:

“Making sure the driving test better assesses a driver’s ability to drive safely and independently is part of our strategy to help you stay safe on Britain’s roads.”

“It’s vital that the driving test keeps up to date with new vehicle technology and the areas where new drivers face the greatest risk once they’ve passed their test.”