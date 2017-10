IT could be Scotland's answer to the famous New York High Line - a park in the air winding its way along an old railway viaduct.

And now developers say they are on track to realise their vision after work was completed on the latest phase of the ambitious project.

An iconic, 120-year-old swing bridge at Bowling Harbour in West Dunbartonshire has been restored and could one day for the gateway to Scotland's own 'linear park'.

