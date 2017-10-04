IT could be Scotland's answer to the famous New York High Line - a park in the air winding its way along an old railway viaduct.

And now developers say they are on track to realise their vision after work was completed on the latest phase of the ambitious project.

An iconic, 120-year-old swing bridge at Bowling Harbour in West Dunbartonshire has been restored and could one day for the gateway to Scotland's own 'linear park'.

The new route will form a direct link between the Forth & Clyde Canal and the National Cycle Network route heading towards Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, with fundrasing well under way.

Detailed proposals have been submitted for planning approval and feature new viewpoints which will offer visitors the chance to enjoy the vistas over the canal and River Clyde.

The New York High Line is a 1.45-mile-long linear park which runs through Manhattan on the former New York Central Railroad.

The Bowling Harbour regeneration is a £3.2 million project which is being undertaken to revitalise the area and showcase its industrial heritage.

Helena Huws, Design and Development Manager at Scottish Canals, said: “Over the past few years, we’ve been working with our partners and the local community to breathe new life into Bowling Harbour, investing more than £3.2 million in the area.

"The restoration of the area’s iconic railway bridge to its former glory is the next step in that story and we’re delighted to see the project completed.

“Now we’re looking to deliver the next stages of the masterplan we’ve helped shape with the local community - bringing further investment, employment opportunities and vibrancy to Bowling, and developing a fantastic tourism and leisure destination fitting of the western gateway to the Forth & Clyde Canal.''

Councillor Iain McLaren, West Dunbartonshire Council’s Convener of Infrastructure, Regeneration & Economic Development, added: “The Bowling swing bridge is of real historical importance and it is wonderful to see it restored to its former glory as part of this ambitious project.

"The work already carried out Bowling Harbour has made it a destination well worth visiting and the plans for further regeneration of the area are extremely exciting.”