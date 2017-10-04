A full cask of Macallan 1987 Single Malt Scotch whisky has fetched a new world record auction sale of £282,890 in Hong Kong.
The malt was matured in a sherry hogshead on April 13 1987, just days before the first cartoon of the Simpsons was aired on TV. Maggie Thatcher was also still Prime Minister back then.
It has been held in the whisky firm's bonded warehouse in Scotland ever since.
The Macallan was the most expensive per-bottle cask sold in auction worldwide when it went under the hammer at the Spink China auction house.
It would produce only 228 bottles at cask strength costing an eye watering £982 each.
In the tasting note by leading whisky expert, Charles MacLean the cask was described as having an appearance of: "Deep umber; old polished oak. American oak sherry transport hogshead.
"Very light beading - to be expected at this strength", and the aroma of "A mild nose-feel effect, and a relatively closed nose initially.
A warm and welcoming aroma - mellow and gentle, with top notes of dry oloroso sherry, mid notes of Christmas cake (with marzipan and icing) and a slightly burnt base note".
MacLean added in a note on the taste: "At natural strength the mouth-feel is drying.
"The taste is sweet, but not cloying - indeed there are traces of crystalized orange peel and angelica and some cooking spice in the long finish."
He concluded: "This is a terrific, understated, example of The Macallan. Gentle, sophisticated and unassuming, but still vivacious".
