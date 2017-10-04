A PENSIONER who forced motorists to swerve around her by parking on the A9 was found to be more than five times over the drink drive limit.
Margaret Kerr, 68, was banned from driving for five years and fined £4,000 at Perth Sheriff Court.
Kerr had been downing whisky at the wheel and had drunk enough during a 25-mile stretch that she was five times over the limit.
She parked in a lane of the busy southbound carriageway, thinking she had pulled into a lay-by.
Kerr, of Belford Road, Edinburgh, admitted drink driving on the A9 September 3 this year. The court heard she had two previous drink related motoring convictions.
Defence solicitor David Holmes said Kerr, who is in a wheelchair, had drunk the whisky to "quell the pain" of her left knee, which needed replaced.
