A MAN who 'spun a web of deceit' after telling police his best friend had been killed by a total stranger during a camping trip is starting a life sentence for murder.
William Cameron, 39, from Paisley, had gone camping with Darryl Fitch, 43, at Locher Water, near the River Gryffe, Bridge of Weir, when he attacked him with a weapon in July 2015.
Mr Fitch, of Paisley, was found lying face down in the water with four large wounds to the back of his head But Cameron's trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard that although he had Fitch's working mobile phone and a whistle, he did not seek help.
He was found guilty of murder yesterday after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Jailing him for life, with a minimum of 17 years before parole would be considered, judge Lord Mulholland said: “Why you did this no one knows, except you. You spun a web of deceit to try to hide your actions from law enforcement."
