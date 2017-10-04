CHARITIES and voluntary organisations have severely criticised the Scottish Government the way contracts worth £96 million have been awarded to organisations to help people into work.

The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations warned that the schemes will deliver a "second class" service after the majority of funds went to the private sector.

From April 2018 the new Fair Start Scotland service will aim to help at least 38,000 people, to find employment, including those facing barriers to entering the labour market.

However, John Downie, SCVO’s Director of Public Affairs, said: “The Scottish Government promised a brave new world in their vision for employability in Scotland. Their ambitions were that the third sector would be heart and centre of the new employability landscape, but instead charities and voluntary organisations have been side-lined to make way for private companies which lack the local knowledge required.

“The reality of this new employability landscape is that it won’t deliver the best outcomes for unemployed people – particularly those who experience multiple barriers to employment, who will end up receiving a second class public service.

“It’s simply not good enough, and ignores the successful values driven approach of the third sector in providing such vital services across the country.”

Fraser Kelly, Chief Executive of Social Enterprise Scotland added: "We find it hard to understand how, after such a thorough consultation process, the vast majority of contracts have been awarded to big private sector corporations instead of social enterprises and charities."

Employability Minister Jamie Hepburn announced that five-year employment support contracts had been awarded for nine areas across Scotland, including those which help disabled people find work such as Remploy.

Mr Hepburn told MSPs there would be "significant differences" from the UK government employment services, one of the first powers to be devolved to Holyrood under the Scotland Act 2016.

He said: "Our approach is significantly different than previously seen in UK Government programmes. We're putting people at the centre of these services and treating them with dignity.

"We are better reflecting Scotland's geography, regional economies and population spread with nine contract areas rather than simply lumping the whole of Scotland together as one contract package are as has been the case under the UK Government."